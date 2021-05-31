Sarah Khan shares her father passed away from COVID-19 Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Leading Pakistani TV actress Sarah Khan has recently revealed the cause of her father’s death, who had passed away earlier in December 2020, sharing that he had contracted COVID-19.

The actress, who tied the knot with singer Falak Shabir, recently appeared in a morning show, in which the host asked her if she had visited her in-laws on Eid-ul-Fitr, to which she replied, “We are unable to visit them because of the corona pandemic, my father has recently died of corona that’s why we are trying not to interact with the elderly.”

The Sabaat famed actress got emotional sharing that she had lost her father due to the deadly virus spread. “Young people can survive coronavirus but it is very difficult for old aged people to recover from the virus because it attacks them differently.”

Khan further revealed that her husband Falak and other family members were also tested COVID-19 positive when her father breathed his last. “We caught coronavirus from our father. I, my husband Falak, my sibling, were all corona positive when my father died. All of us had different symptoms. I think it reacts differently to everyone’s body. People don’t take it seriously until they go through it.”

Currently, Khan is winning the audience with her stellar performance in drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil. The actress and her husband have recently announced the good news as they are expecting their first child together.