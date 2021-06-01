Tusshar Kapoor looks back at initial years in Bollywood Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Tusshar Kapoor looks back at initial years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor, Tusshar Kapoor appeared in an interview with a publication and recalled how people used to tell him to behave like Shah Rukh Khan during his initial years in Bollywood.

Kapoor shared, "At the beginning of my career, I was this quiet type. People would give me crazy advice - jhagda karlo parties mein (get into a fight at parties), xyz type ke scene mein Shah Rukh Khan ke jaise emote karo (emote like Shah Rukh Khan in the xyz scene) and so on.”

He added, “It was really funny. It was also scary because I came from a film family and was told all this. It was hard to imagine what people who came from non-film families went through.”

He further added, "Times have changed but in those days, there were these people doling out free gyaan (advice) from all corners; you’d easily find them twiddling thumbs at production offices and sets. You’d almost start second-guessing everything you did.”

Kapoor concluded, “Gradually, I figured that if a film is good and one has been sincere, nothing can mess with your mind.”