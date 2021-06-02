Arjun Kapoor recalls getting a black eye while fighting for Sonam Kapoor Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Actor Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are first cousins, but more than that they’ve always been close friends. In a recent interview with radio host Sidharth Kannan, Arjun shared a memorable scene from his childhood when he came back home with a black eye because of a fight he got into for Sonam.

Arjun and Sonam used to go to the same school. The Ki and Ka actor revealed that both he and Sonam used to be big basketball fans and used to play in school. However, on one fine day, a senior in their school snatched the ball from Sonam and “behaved badly” with her. That’s when Arjun jumped to her defense and hurled insults at the boy.

“One day, it was a typical, cliche scene where seniors came and grabbed the ball from Sonam and announced it was their time to play,” he narrated the whole scene. “Sonam came crying to me. She said, 'He behaved badly with me, this boy.' I asked, 'Who's this boy?' I am not a violent person at all. Neither in my childhood nor now. But I do get angry. I got angry and I went. That boy came and I abused him. He looked at me, kept staring at my verbal diarrhoea of abuses, he just looked at me."

Not only was Arjun beaten up badly, but he also had to face greater repercussions. However, Arjun shared that was the day he told Sonam to take care of herself.

Arjun continued, “He took his hand and punched me. I went back home with a black eye. Sonam was saying sorry to me and I remember, he was a part of some national level boxing. He was a boxer. Maine galat ladke se panga le liya tha Sonam ke chakkar mein (I messed with the wrong guy for Sonam).”

“I got the punch and had to go to the doctor. I got suspended because I abused. I was the instigator of the problem. After that I told Sonam, 'you take care of yourself in school because I have been defamed very badly. I can't do this'," he added