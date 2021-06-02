Aamir Khan got me and R Madhavan drunk for a scene in ‘3 Idiots: Sharman Joshi Web Desk | June 02, 2021

Bollywood actor, Sharman Joshi sat down for an interview with a publication and revealed that he, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan got drunk in reality for the stairs scene in 3 Idiots.

While talking about the scene, where all three of them curse Boman Irani’s character in the film, Joshi revealed, “I especially remember the one scene where Aamir, Maddy and I were drunk and cursing Boman Irani’s character in the film. Aamir suggested that we drink and perform. Aamir and I were on time to start drinking but Maddy had some work and reached a little late.”

He continued, “Aamir told him to catch up with us. Madhavan is not much of a drinker but in order to catch up with us, he had a few drinks too fast.”

He added, "By the time we were ready for the scene, we were a little too high, but Maddy was even more so. He performed the scene brilliantly! Not often do you get to see Madhavan like that because he rarely gets drunk (laughs).”

He further added, “That scene is a really memorable one for us. After the release of the film, Rajkumar Hirani sir, Maddy, and I went on a trip to Aruba and it was absolutely fantastic. Maddy is a very lovable guy; he is very pleasant with everyone. On that trip, we shared a lot of things.”