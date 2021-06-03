Indian TV star Karan Mehra arrested for domestic violence Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Indian television actor Karan Mehra was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

On Monday, wife Nisha Rawal accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star of assault and abuse.

According to Nisha, the actor had allegedly pushed her against the wall and caused a head injury.



Mumbai police arrested Mehra earlier on Monday.The actor was later granted bail on the same day.

Karan and Nisha got married on November 24, 2012 after dating for a few years. The couple shares a 4-year-old son named Kavish.

