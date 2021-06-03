Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki with Umar Butt Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Popular Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza has recently been all over the news after reports of her engagement with fellow TikTok star Umar Butt were making rounds.

Much to her fans and followers anticipation, the TikTok famed girl has confirmed the news of her ‘Baat Pakki’ TikTok star Umar.

Mirza, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on TikTok with over 15 million followers, confirmed her ‘Baat Pakki’ news while speaking to a private news agency. She said, “By the grace of Allah, 'baat pakki' of me and Umar has happened, however, an official engagement ceremony has not yet taken place.”

She further said, “Whenever our engagement ceremony happens, I will share the good news with everyone.”

Earlier, rumors were breaking the social media that Mirza and Umar are engaged after her comment on Instagram post went viral.





Recently, when Mirza posted a photo of herself and Umar smiling at each other on Instagram, a fan asked her if the two were engaged.

Over this, Mirza had responded with only two letters with a heart emoji: ‘BP’ for baat pakki.