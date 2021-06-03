Shreya Ghoshal shares first adorable snap with her new-born son Web Desk | June 03, 2021

Famed Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first child with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya on May 22, has shared the first glimpse of her son on Wednesday.

The FilmFare award winning singer shared the first adorable photo of her son on Instagram. The famed Ye Ishq Hai singer also disclosed the name of newly-born son.

She wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.

Shreya continued to write, “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever.”





“In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love” she said followed by a heart emoticon.

“It is still feeling like a dream shiladitya and me are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life.”

Fans and fellow celebrities wished the new mom and her baby a happy and prosperous future and also extended congratulatory messages.