Home > Bollywood Katrina Kaif returns to gym after COVID-19 recovery; ‘Ive had to be patient with myself Web Desk | June 13, 2021

Katrina Kaif returns to gym after COVID-19 recovery; ‘I’ve had to be patient with myself’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who recovered from COVID-19, has returned to the gym and started working on her fitness routine again.

The Dhoom 3 starlet, who was diagnosed with the novel virus back in April, took to her Instagram handle and shared a new snap with her fans. The actress also shared about how difficult it is to get back on exercise routine after recovering from COVID-19.





Along with the picture, in the caption, the Bharat actress wrote, “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, u have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again.”

Kaif, who is also known as a fitness enthusiast , further said, “Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”





Previously, in April, the actress shared the news that she had tested negative for the coronavirus. She shared a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote: “Negative… (everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet, felt a lot of love).”

On the work front, the Bang Bang star has reportedly resumed shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will also been seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.