Entertainment | June 14, 2021
Esra Bilgic looks gorgeous in her latest pictures

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic holds huge popularity of various social media platforms.

The actress, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted her millions of fans with her latest stunning snaps, clicked with her friends.

The recent pictures have been taken during the shooting of her new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar wrapped up in Zonguldak.





Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress, who also gained huge popularity and admiration in Pakistan ever since the super hit Turkish series aired in the country, posted her stunning photos. Flaunting her gorgeous looks, Esra looked stunning in the latest dazzling pictures.

On the work front, Esra will share the screen space with her ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ugur Gunes in new drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar.

Earlier, she had posted behind-the-scene photos with Ugur Gunes from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar to confirm the shooting. Now, according to some media outlets, the shooting of the most difficult scenes of the first episode in Zonguldak has been wrapped up.