Entertainment Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer out today Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Makers of Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's much-anticipated project, Dhoop Ki Deewar will officially drop the web-series trailer today.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, Ahad gave fans a sneak-peek into his ZEE5 romantic flick.

“War left them with loss, but they are ready to turn a new leaf," he captioned alongside the photo.

He continued, “Will the foundation of a friendship be their common grief?”

Ahad further said, “Dhoop Ki Deewar trailer out tomorrow."





The star-studded cast of Ahad's next also featuresSajal Aly, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai in prominent roles.

Helmed by Haseeb Hassan and written by Umera Ahmad, Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on streaming platform ZEE5 on June 25.

