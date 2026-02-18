News
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row?

South Korea and Southeast Asian users have been embroiled in an intense social media feud for the past few days

  • By Hania Jamil
How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row?
How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row? 

If you're as chronically online as us, you must've witnessed the online back-and-forth between South Korean netizens and Southeast Asian (SEA) users, which, like most viral X moments, has roots in K-pop.

For the past week, both sides have exchanged comments, set in racism for the most part, with Korean users targeting SEA's looks, culture and economic standing, and SEA countries, which have tagged themselves as "SEAblings", retaliating with comments hitting at South Korea's falling birth rate, high suicide rate and almost-obsession with plastic surgery.

However, the most interesting part of the whole exchange was how No Na (stylised as no an), an Indonesian girl group based in LA, gained massive traction and became the internet's next IT group.

What started the SEAblings vs South Korea war?

On January 31, renowned South Korean band Day6 performed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and following the concert, Malaysian fans turned to social media platforms to share their complaints about Korean fansites that had sneaked in large professional cameras and lenses into the venue.

While the organiser claimed that no cameras or video equipment of any kind were allowed in the venue, fans in Malaysia called out the fansites, with one video showing the face behind the fansite.

This kicked off the heated debate, with Korean fans, who are quite sensitive when it comes to privacy, calling out the posting of the fansite's photo, and Malaysian fans countering that they should respect the rules of the host country.

South Korea does not need International K-pop fans?

Although the fansite apologised, things were too chaotic to just die down, with Korean users stating that international fans should stop consuming K-pop and fansite content if they can't tolerate their culture.

One user on X posted, "Why the hell are you sucking up to Korean singers? Go stan artists from your own damn country."

Malaysian users then hit back, noting that foreign fans help drive the popularity of K-pop in the region through streams and merchandise purchases.

Following this exchange, the internet saw a united front between Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, like never before, with each country highlighting the success of pop groups from their region, including Indonesian girl group No Na.

No Na was mentioned in the SEA vs South Korea feud:

With the mention of the girl group, which was formed by 88rising and debuted in May 2025, a user from South Korea insulted the music video of no na's track Shoot, penning, "Were they so broke they couldn't rent a set and had to film it in a rice field...What is this? Are they on their way to transplant rice seedlings?"

This comment did not sit well with many SEA countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, with one X user reposting the remark with quote, "oh b---- this is where i draw the line, sea is probably the highest exporter of rice in the word we're the reason why u enjoy your f---a-- bibimbap."

With these X posts, many netizens on the social media platform credited the fight for introducing the four-member group, with members Christy Gardena, Shazfa Adesya, Baila Fauri, and Esther Geraldine, to the bigger audience.

X reacts to no na:

"The way no na keep gaining more fans and casual listener[s] from this whole sea vs sk thing," one fan pointed out.

Another X user added, "people discovering no na because of the beef koreans and SEA people lol yes stan no na for clear skins!"

"Thank you Koreans for starting a fight with SEA and introducing me to No NA. SEA has so many hidden gems omg," a third user chimed in.

A fourth viral X post highlighted the love the girl group is receiving in Southeast Asia, noting, "seasters defending no na at all cost like they are sea princessses, ladies your fame is secured in southeast asia!"

While the feud continues to drag on with countries like China, Japan, India and Pakistan siding with SEAblings against the South Korea user's racist remarks, the girl group no na might have come out as the biggest gainer in the fight with no potential conclusion.

Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans
Shia LaBeouf arrested after alleged Mardi Gras 2026 fight in New Orleans
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Taylor Swift introduces 3 powerful showgirls at 2026 Winter Olympics
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Here's why Stephen Colbert's James Talarico interview was blocked by CBS
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Look Mum No Computer confirms as UK entry for 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
Robert Duvall legacy: Top 5 movies to celebrate his iconic career
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album
J. Cole confirms 2026 tour details after dropping final 'The Fall-Off' album
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Hudson Williams pays tribute to 'hero' Robert Duvall after his death
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman draws interest from Paul Salem after Keith Urban split
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours
Kim Kardashian takes big step for daughter amid Kanye West's divorce rumours

Popular News

Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags

Winter Paralympics 2026: Russia, Belarus return under national flags
41 minutes ago
Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan

Neelam Muneer sends love and blessings for fans this Ramadan
50 minutes ago
Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour

Shinedown confirms new album 'EI8HT' with 2026 global tour
59 minutes ago