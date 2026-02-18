How Indonesian girl group no na went viral amid South Korea vs SEA online row? 

If you're as chronically online as us, you must've witnessed the online back-and-forth between South Korean netizens and Southeast Asian (SEA) users, which, like most viral X moments, has roots in K-pop.
For the past week, both sides have exchanged comments, set in racism for the most part, with Korean users targeting SEA's looks, culture and economic standing, and SEA countries, which have tagged themselves as "SEAblings", retaliating with comments hitting at South Korea's falling birth rate, high suicide rate and almost-obsession with plastic surgery.
However, the most interesting part of the whole exchange was how No Na (stylised as no an), an Indonesian girl group based in LA, gained massive traction and became the internet's next IT group.
What started the SEAblings vs South Korea war?
On January 31, renowned South Korean band Day6 performed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and following the concert, Malaysian fans turned to social media platforms to share their complaints about Korean fansites that had sneaked in large professional cameras and lenses into the venue.
While the organiser claimed that no cameras or video equipment of any kind were allowed in the venue, fans in Malaysia called out the fansites, with one video showing the face behind the fansite.
This kicked off the heated debate, with Korean fans, who are quite sensitive when it comes to privacy, calling out the posting of the fansite's photo, and Malaysian fans countering that they should respect the rules of the host country.
South Korea does not need International K-pop fans?
Although the fansite apologised, things were too chaotic to just die down, with Korean users stating that international fans should stop consuming K-pop and fansite content if they can't tolerate their culture.
One user on X posted, "Why the hell are you sucking up to Korean singers? Go stan artists from your own damn country."
Malaysian users then hit back, noting that foreign fans help drive the popularity of K-pop in the region through streams and merchandise purchases.
Following this exchange, the internet saw a united front between Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, like never before, with each country highlighting the success of pop groups from their region, including Indonesian girl group No Na.
No Na was mentioned in the SEA vs South Korea feud:
With the mention of the girl group, which was formed by 88rising and debuted in May 2025, a user from South Korea insulted the music video of no na's track Shoot, penning, "Were they so broke they couldn't rent a set and had to film it in a rice field...What is this? Are they on their way to transplant rice seedlings?"
This comment did not sit well with many SEA countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, with one X user reposting the remark with quote, "oh b---- this is where i draw the line, sea is probably the highest exporter of rice in the word we're the reason why u enjoy your f---a-- bibimbap."
With these X posts, many netizens on the social media platform credited the fight for introducing the four-member group, with members Christy Gardena, Shazfa Adesya, Baila Fauri, and Esther Geraldine, to the bigger audience.
X reacts to no na:
"The way no na keep gaining more fans and casual listener[s] from this whole sea vs sk thing," one fan pointed out.
Another X user added, "people discovering no na because of the beef koreans and SEA people lol yes stan no na for clear skins!"
"Thank you Koreans for starting a fight with SEA and introducing me to No NA. SEA has so many hidden gems omg," a third user chimed in.
A fourth viral X post highlighted the love the girl group is receiving in Southeast Asia, noting, "seasters defending no na at all cost like they are sea princessses, ladies your fame is secured in southeast asia!"
While the feud continues to drag on with countries like China, Japan, India and Pakistan siding with SEAblings against the South Korea user's racist remarks, the girl group no na might have come out as the biggest gainer in the fight with no potential conclusion.