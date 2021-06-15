Home > Bollywood Shreya Ghoshal receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges new moms to go for it Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Shreya Ghoshal receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, urges new moms to go for it

Famed Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

While the new mom received her first jab, she urged all the new mothers to get vaccinated. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Manwa Laage singer posted her video of getting vaccinated and wrote, “While Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!!”





“It’s absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine,” she further said in her post.





The FilmFare award winning singer also posted a picture with her husband Shiladitya, who also got vaccinated. In the caption, she wrote, "Post vaccination grin." She added the hashtags #getvaccinated, #vaccinationdone, #covishield and #covidvaccine.

Earlier this month, Shreya delighted her millions of fans with the first glimpse of son. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya welcomed their first baby on May 22.