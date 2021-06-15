Home > Bollywood Sushmita Sens daughter opens up on dealing with online hate Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Sushmita Sen’s daughter opens up on dealing with online hate

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen appeared in an interview and shared how she deals with online criticism.

Renee said, “People will always have things to say. I don't read social media comments a lot, to be honest. I don't want to get sidetracked.”

She added, “I am the happiest girl on the planet and that's how I want to be. I try to see the good as much as I can. The rest of it doesn’t matter.”

Renee made her acting debut with Suttabaazi, she reflected on how she performed in the short film and stated, “I was finally able to look at myself on screen; it's been a dream for so long! It has been a happy experience, so the only feeling is that I am so happy.”

She further added, “Even if someone has constructive criticism or feedback, I am just taking it all in. Although I am just 21 years old, it has been the best experience of my life...I would like to work more. But for that, I have to work on myself a lot. But yes, I would like to be an actor full-time."