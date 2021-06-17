Home > Bollywood ‘Its been a long wait to see my films get a release due to Covid, Vaani Kapoor Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Bollywood beauty Vaani Kapoor has recently opened up about waiting for the release of her upcoming mega projects. The actress, who played the female in 2019 blockbuster action film War, said that she has been looking up at three mega releases in 2020 but then, the COVID-91 pandemic struck the world.

The actress, who is looking forward to the theatrical release of her next big project Bell Bottom, with actor Akshay Kumar, said that she had to wait a long time to release her movies amid the pandemic.

"It's a solid product and Akshay sir, like in every film of his, is simply outstanding. One has to see the film to understand what he has done. I'm grateful that I have a big film coming out now," said the Befikre star.

"It's been a long wait to see my films get a release due to the virus, but I'm being super hopeful now that the audience will be entertained by them," she added.

Vaani, 32, also shared that she feels her spy thriller Bell Bottom could perhaps be the right film to restart the business n the film industry once again.

"I'm really excited about the prospect of our industry restarting because it has endured the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. 'Bell Bottom' is a big screen entertainer. Hopefully, the film will play a huge hand in bringing people back to the theatres," she said.

Bell Bottom is ready for its theatrical release on July 27. The Shudh Desi Romance actress also has Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.