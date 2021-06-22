Home > Bollywood Malaika Arora reveals secret to looking decades younger Sakina Mehdi | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora appeared in an interview with a publication and shared her secret behind looking so young in her 40s.

Arora said that it’s because of yoga that she looks so young, she shared, “It really helps beautifully because the exercises that we do on our face yoga programs are designed specifically for that purpose. Of course, when you do yoga, there are certain asanas that help in restoring youthfulness and skin elasticity.”

She added, “So, coupled with a good diet, sleep and a good lifestyle, which are very, very essential, there are certain asanas that if you do every single day, which will make a world of a difference to your overall appearance.”