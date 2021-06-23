Home > Bollywood Minissha Lamba shares casting couch experience,' Ive pretended not to understand Web Desk | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Minissha Lamba shares casting couch experience," I've pretended not to understand'

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba is detailing the early years of her career and casting couch experiences in the industry.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that there had often been times when she was invited to discuss about films over dinner.

The actor shared that she instead used to insist on meeting in the offices.

"I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further.’" she told.

"I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying," said Minissha.

