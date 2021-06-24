Home > Bollywood Nikita Rawal lodges FIR after being harassed by persistent stalker Sakina Mehdi | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>









Actress Nikita Rawal filed an FIR against a stalker after he failed to relent despite being issued repeated warnings through her watchmen.

Nikita took the step as she felt harassed by the boy’s presence as he followed her into gatherings and events.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Nikita said, "I had issued multiple warnings through our watchmen and my driver. But the young boy is not listening to anything. It's hampering my mental peace and it's hampering him as well as he is doing nothing. I had to take this step and I hope the boy stops this and focuses on what's important.”

In conclusion, “Anyone who has done it or is doing it is not on. There is more to life than running behind someone. Let's focus on our work and prioritise that. Let's stay safe and get vaccinated whenever we can.”

Nikita featured in films like Garam Masala, Black and White, and more.