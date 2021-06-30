Raashi Khanna addresses experience working film ‘Bhraman’: ‘It's incredible’

Actress Raashi Khanna has officially wrapped up her shoot for the Malayalam film Bhramam and isheaded to Pondicherry.



For those unaware, the film Bhramam is a remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun.

In a chat with IANS, Raashi recalled her experience on set and said, "Shooting for Bhramam has been an incredible journey. The experience of being directed by Ravi K. Chandran and working alongside Prithviraj has been amazing."

"I'm glad we're on our way to wrap up the shooting despite the challenges of the time. It's going to be exciting to see the audience in theatres.”

She added, "I've been fortunate to have such extraordinary work come my way. We're all being as careful as it’s possible to be. I'm grateful that I've been able to prioritise health, safety and shooting for projects.”

Raashi is an Indian actress and singer who predominantly works for the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She made her acting debut in Hindi film Madras Café.