Meet the inspirational cast of upcoming drama serial 'Sinf-e-Aahan' Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 01, 2021

Acclaimed Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed and producer Shahzad Naseeb have announced the star-studded cast of their upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

With the stunning cast members including Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan, the women-oriented drama serial will be helmed by ace director Nadeem Baig.

Taking to his Instagram handles on Tuesday and the Dil Lagi superstar shared photos from the cast reveal. In the shared picture, all the leading ladies can be seen donning the green and white ensembles for the camera.





The ISPR associated drama is jointly produced by Next level Entertainment and Six Sigma Plus whereas director Baig will helm the storyline. The script has been penned by Umer Ahmed.

Taking to social media, the producer of the show, Saeed, shared his two cents on the upcoming show and wrote, "Introducing the dynamic and brilliantly talented cast of our upcoming drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan - a project that is based on the extremely important and needed subject of women empowerment."







