Kabir Bedi shares thought on divorce, single parenting

Actor Kabir Bedi opened up about his divorce and that he regrets not spending ‘quantity time’ with his children, Pooja and Siddharth, during his Hollywood career.

Kabir Bedi is the grandfather of actress Alaya F, daughter of Pooja.

In an IG Live session with Alaya, Kabir spoke up on his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor.





The book is based on his struggles as a father and his divorce days. Kabir was married to Protima Bedi from whom he had two children, Pooja and Siddharth.

During the live session, Alaya asked grandfather Kabir a bunch of questions, “How it was like to incorporate the kids into his life in America if it was difficult to handle, and also if there were any sacrifices made and how was it having them there every year for the summer and having that time with them and introducing them to his life there?”

Kabir responded, “Whenever there's a divorce it's always a tragedy and the biggest sufferers are the children. But even though I divorced your nani, I never ever divorced my children. So the children had to be brought to me in their vacations or I would fly from America. So there was no sacrifice involved, there was a cost involved but that didn't matter. What mattered was spending time with them. Whenever there's a divorce people always talk about quality time...but quantity is also important.”

He continued, “One of my great regrets is that I couldn't give enough quantity time. So I tried to make it up by having the best time I could with them when they came.”

Therefore, Kabir Bedi’s life took a turn when his son Siddharth died, in 1997. Siddharth was earlier diagnosed to have Schizophrenia.