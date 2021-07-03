Home > Entertainment I no longer need crap around me: Noor Bukhari Sakina Mehdi | July 03, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Former Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari took to Instagram and penned a detailed note about what are the things that matters to her the most now.

Bukhari posted a picture of her birthday celebration and alongside wrote, “One more year older or one more year wiser or one more year down to reach the final destination? Well whatever it is its my birthday and i thank Allah for each year and person who have been part of my life this journey.”





She went on to say, “as i get old each year i learn sumthing and now i have reached the age where i no longer need crap around me. I do what i want i meet who i want and get a good vibe. I want to help others and be kind to ppl around me. Want to raise my kids well and for me nothing is much important then my family. My husband my kids my sister my mother . Trust me thats all what matters now.”