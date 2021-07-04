Home > Bollywood Ranveer Singh debuts on TV with game show 'The Big Picture' Web Desk | July 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ranveer Singh debuts on TV with game show 'The Big Picture'

Ranveer Singh is making his debut on television with a unique game show.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared the trailer of The Big Picture with his fans.

In the promo, one could see the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl star talking about how different people saw him as different characters, from Band Baaja Baaraat’s Bittoo to Padmaavat’s Alauddin Khilji.

He then goes on to say “Dekha jaaye toh khel bas nazar ka hai (If you see, it’s all a game of perception)."

The actor later explained that in the show, contestants will be asked questions with pictorial representations.



The viewers can also participate from their homes and win prizes.



