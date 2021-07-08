Home > Bollywood Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says he's aware 'minority' hates him just because he's Anil Kapoor's son Eesha Iftikhar | July 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Veteran actor’s son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor opened up about not feeling completely accepted in the film industry because of his roots and said that he is perfectly aware that a “small minority” of the public hates him because he’s Anil’s son.

During a candid conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Harsh shared that his number one goal is to pave his own path in Bollywood by taking up roles in non-conformist films.

"Because of the path that I've taken, with doing the alternative films and not doing the conformist, regular movies, and not being in the media too much, and doing my own thing, a lot of the people who've consumed my work have more of an idea of what I'm like. So I do get not as much hate,” he shared.

Harsh further added, “Obviously, no matter how well I do, no matter how many films I do, no matter what I achieve in life, there will be a small minority of people that will want to hate me because I'm Anil Kapoor's son."

Harsh, who made his debut with Mirzya, said that he has come to the point where he has accepted that some people hate him and there’s “nothing” he can do about it. The budding actor has simply made “peace with it.”

Sonam Ahuja’s brother admitted that he may be a “boring guy” but he can’t live under a spotlight for a long time. He told a leading daily that he focuses on his work and his personal life without giving much heed to publicity.

"For me, personally, I don't think I can do the whole gym look every day; I would just go crazy and run away or something (laughs). I need my privacy. The way that I see it -- and maybe it's a bit naive and idealistic -- but I like to do a film, talk about it, and then disappear,” he said.

Harsh is expected to work in a film featuring his dad and Bollywood’s legendary actor Anil Kapoor in an upcoming biopic of Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra.