Lewis Hamilton makes ‘good discoveries’ after going public with Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton revealed “good discoveries” following a public romance with Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl.

According to Racing News, Hamilton, who recently made headlines with Skims co-owner at the Super Bowl LX, has started preparing for the 2026 Formula season after a disappointing debut year with Ferrari.

During the first week of Bahrain testing, the seven-time world champion has noted that his new team has made some good findings on its SF-26 car.

The 41-year-old finished third-fastest overall in Sakhir, logging 190 laps during his day-and-a-half stint, including solid race simulations on Friday afternoon, February 13.

The British race driver, after feeling a “key” breakthrough during the test, expressed, “It’s been a positive week overall. We completed a lot of laps and went through the full programme, which allowed us to gather plenty of useful data and learn more about the car.”

“The SF-26 has felt generally good, but this generation of car is quite complex, and finding the right operating window, especially with the tyres, is key. We’ve made some good discoveries and also identified areas where we can improve,” he added.

The driver with the most wins and pole positions stressed that they still have another test which is important to “build on what we've learned and continue making progress."

Moreover, Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc finished the field-high 218 laps, helping Ferrari to make its strong place in the front-running pack.

