Prince William did not support King in kind act for Andrew: ‘accountability matters’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor never received any financial support from Prince William, a close source set has the record straight.
A pal of The Prince of Wales has broken their silence following a new report that senior members of the Royal Family funded Andrew to settle sexual assault case, filed by late Virginia Giuffre.
As per a bombshell report by The Sun, published this week, King Charles alongside other members of the Royal Family including the late Queen Elizabeth helped Andrew financially to "silence" Virginia.
However, William's friend has exclusively confirmed that the future King never provided any monetary support to the disgraced royal.
"William did not give a penny," the friend told Rob Shuter, adding, "Not directly, not indirectly, not quietly. Nothing."
The source added that William "believes accountability matters" and was "absolutely clear he would not fund any payoff, hush money, or settlement."
Meanwhile another insider revealed that "William understands optics and principle."
"He wasn’t going to risk his credibility by touching this," they added.