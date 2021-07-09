Home > Bollywood Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dishes out family's reaction on Sonam Kapoor's infamous KwK epsiode Web Desk | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is speaking about sister Sonam Kapoor's controversial statements about co-star Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee with Karan.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, the actor recalled telling Sonam that her comments also affect the family.

"I used to tell her, I tell her now also, 'Sonam, jab aap yeh karte ho, hum sabko affect hota hai. Sirf aapke account ko tag nahi karenge, hum sabke account ko tag karenge (When you do this, it affects all of us. They won't just tag you, they'll tag us all). And I don't want to deal with it, so please, please don't do it."



"But, you know, you have to give her props for being so courageous. I don't have that kind of courage. And I don't want to be bothered. My own thing is, chup chaap raho, kaam karo, ghar chale jao. Zyaada bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai (Keep your head down and do your job. There's no need to open your mouth). I think that's also not good. Sometimes you should speak up for the things that you believe in, but I don't like the backlash."



Speaking with Karan Johar onKoffee with Karan 2010, Sonam Kapoor explicitly talked about Ranbir Kapoor's capability of not being a great boyfriend.

The diva was also joined by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's ex girlfriend on the show.

“Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika simply laughed and said, “Thank you!”

