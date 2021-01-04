Sanam Jung shoots down false rumors of divorce with husband Qassam Jafri Web Desk | January 04, 2021 Sanam Jung denied all the rumors of divorce with husband Qassam Jafri

Pakistani actress and model Sanam Jung has shot down all the false rumors of her divorce with her husband Qassam Jafri.

In a recent Instagram post, the Alvida actress clarified to her fans that she’s not going for a divorce and called all the rumors false.





In an Instagram post, she posted on Sunday, the Dil-e-Muztar actress wrote, “I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up. This rumour started from a fan comment on my insta post and it’s completely ridiculous. I didn’t plan on posting any kind of clarification or explanation but Qassam and my family have been getting concerned phone calls almost daily about this pressing issue.”

She clarified that she is happily married and said, “Qassam and I are happily married and are about to celebrate our 6th wedding anniversary next week. I would really appreciate if people stop posting these false rumours. Alhamdullilah, we have an amazing family and are happily married & we look forward to spend the rest of our lives together inshallah!”

In the end, she requested and said, “It is my sincere request to you all to not instigate such rumours and claim their truth without any factual knowledge. This is a very serious accusation at someone’s family and we have all been very distressed because of this silly rumour. Please have some empathy for our families as we are real people too!”

Jung got married to Qassam in 2016 and they are blessed with an adorable baby girl Alaya. Netizens have been speculating that the couple has parted their ways after Jung posted a New Year post.