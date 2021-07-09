Home > Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana weighs in on the power of social media to explore young talent Zainab Nasir | July 09, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana detailed that he made good use of the lockdown and followed young artists on social media so as to endorse new talent.



Ayushmann Khurrana was spellbound by the power of social media and how it connected you to people who could become your source of inspiration.

In a chat with Pink Villa, Ayushmann said, "I follow a lot of incredible young poets, singers, performing artistes, dancers who are yet to burst onto the scene and I'm always awed by their talent. So, I try and use my social media to draw attention to these really fantastic artists who I feel are the future disruptors. The reason for doing so is rooted in my past.”

He added, "When I was looking to make a name for myself, I didn't have the power of social media to put myself out there. I didn't have the ways to get the opportunities I could have got years back. So, I feel if we all can use our social media as a platform to bring out some of the best talents, we would be doing right by our country and the genius it has to offer.”

In conclusion, "There is a need to constantly find brilliant new artists because they will be shapers of future. Anywhere you look, you will find raw talent in our country. Let's share and celebrate their skills and bring out the future generation of artists from the house next door."

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be starring in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.