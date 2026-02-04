Priyanka Chopra to reprise iconic roles in new films 'Don 3' 'Krrish 4'?  

Priyanka Chopra might make a possible return to the upcoming films, including Don 3 and Krrish 4.
Nick Jonas' life partner, who is set to make a powerful comeback to Indian cinema nearly six years after her last movie, Varanasi, has also hinted at potential developments related to her popular Bollywood franchises.
While promoting her forthcoming project with SS Rajamouli, Priyanka talked about her appearance in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.
"I don’t know if I can talk about either of them at all, then there’s something happening," she left the fans in confusion.
The Baywatch actress' remark came after Don 3 was officially announced with Ranveer Singh as the lead.
However, reports later suggested that the project was put on hold after the actor's exit, with Farhan shifting focus to other commitments.
There has also been speculation that Priyanka will reprise her role in Krrish 4.
For those unaware, the 43-year-old Indian actress and producer previously starred opposite Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she was romantically connected during the filming of their superhit film Don 2.
She also portrayed the role of Priya Mehra in the Krrish franchise alongside Hrithik Roshan.
Despite these speculations, Priyanka Chopra has yet to confirm her presence in these films.
On the work front, the Quantico actress will next be seen in the action-adventure film Varanasi, scheduled for release in 2027.
The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles.