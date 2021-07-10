Home > Bollywood Tanishaa says industry expected her to ‘look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol’ Eesha Iftikhar | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Kajol’s little sister Tanishaa Mukerji opened up about the obsession of the film industry to draw parallels between her and Kajol.

Tanishaa joined Bollywood in 2003 with her debut film Sssshhh. At the time, Kajol had already established her name in the industry with her flamboyant style. While talking to a leading daily, Tanishaa admitted that it made her uncomfortable when people expected her to be a mini version of Kajol by looking and acting exactly like her. But the actress is convinced they are “nothing like” each other.

“There have been points in life in the beginning of my career when everybody looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. I was like, ‘I can’t be her. She’s got green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she’s nothing like me,’” Tanishaa said,

The Code Name Abdul starlet shared that she has a feeling Kajol was also expected to emulate their mother Tanuja when she joined the industry.

“I am sure she must have also had it when mom (Tanuja) was concerned. We’ve dealt with that and luckily for us, we have a great mother, who has this amazing confidence. She would tell us, ‘you need to shine, you are a person and you need to be yourself,’” she added.

Tanishaa also shared that it doesn’t bother her now. In fact, she said she feels sorry for people who are still trying to draw comparisons between the two sisters.

“It might sound a bit egotistical on my part but I don’t compute it in my brain. No two people in this world can be compared. Not a single soul can be compared to another soul. We all have our own individualities. The moment you start cherishing, comparisons go out of the window,” she said.