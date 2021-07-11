Home > Bollywood ‘We should teach girls to love and respect themselves first’: Devoleena Battacharjee Zainab Nasir | July 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a few words on the moral policing of women and gender roles.



According to Devoleena, women are body-shamed in the industry and even looked down upon when they start performing female- oriented roles.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Devoleena said, “On social media, people either troll or just put up glam pics or holiday pics. No one talks about important issues. Shakal aur kapdon se society modern lagti hai, but soch purani hai. Wohi soch change karni hai.”

She added, “We should teach girls to love and respect themselves first – that is most important! Women are taught to appease men in their lives from ones in the family to school, college, office and ultimate sasuraal. They are taught to have patience, calm and ability to hold a family together. In fact, the same trope is shown in so many shows and films too.”

Devoleena said, “Our society is still regressive and whatever is shown in TV shows is after a lot of research. The makers target their audience and want them to connect with the show, so they have to reflect society in serials. Women have been and still are the face of upholding traditions and values in society. They are told to put their inlaws first and themselves later. This is today’s modern day and age!”

In conclusion, “If parents aren’t teaching their sons how to be, what to do and what not to do, they should behave the same with their daughters too. They should teach their daughters to prioritise themselves and never let anyone hurt your self-esteem. I know of many families who try for a boy even if they have five girls but won’t try otherwise.”