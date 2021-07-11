Home > Bollywood ‘We celebrated my birthday in an old age home,’ as Paras Chhabra hopes for positive change Zainab Nasir | July 11, 2021 Share





Paras Chhabra opened up on missed opportunities and hoped that the 31st year of his life would open a new chapter for him, as he celebrated his birthday in an old age home at Haridwar.



Paras is a model-cum-actor and looking forward to the release of his 3 new music videos.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Paras said, “It’s been 15 months now since the pandemic toh thoda mota ho gaya hoon ghar baithe. I am gyming now and hope I am able to shape up soon.”

The actor starred in reality TV show Big Boss last year.

Regarding the pandemic, Paras stated, “Professionally, all the contestants suffered a loss as right after the show ended last year, Covid had spread a lot. Had it not happened, we would have got many opportunities. Thankfully, music videos are helping.”

On his experience visiting Haridwar, Paras revealed, “With 31, it will be a new chapter of my life, so abhi tak jitney paap kiye hain, saare dhoye hai ganga mein doobki lagake. We celebrated my birthday in an old age home, took gifts for them and got some blessings. The idea was to get some positive vibes with the evening aarti. I am not the partying type though people say I look like someone who loves clubbing and partying. I look like the devil but I am not. Sometimes, I wish I was. In fact, so many people look at me and my body and say, ‘How come you are a punjabi and don’t eat chicken?’ I tell them I am a vegetarian. People judge others by how they look.”