Naseeruddin Shah critically analyzes Dilip Kumar's career

Naseeruddin Shah is expressing his critical opinion of late actor Dilip Kumar.

In a piece for The Indian Express, Naseeruddin explained that although the Devdas star was an exceptional actor, he did not share his wisdom and skill with new-age actors of his time.



"Some of those works doubtless will survive the test of time but, given the position he was in, it is more than evident he didn’t do enough apart from acting and being involved in social causes close to his heart," began Shah.

"He produced only one film, didn’t direct any (officially at least), never passed on the benefit of his experience, didn’t bother to groom anyone, and apart from his pre-1970s performances, left behind no significant lessons for future actors; even his autobiography is but a rehash of old interviews,” he wrote.



“It’s baffling why a man as conscious of his place in history as he was should be reluctant to record his interaction with some of the admittedly great filmmakers of his time or say anything really informative about the nature of his work and technique," he questioned.

"I wish, at some point, he had at least been forthright about the travails involved in retaining legions of devoted fans,” said Shah

