Home > Entertainment Feroze Khan celebrates 31st birthday, says ‘have uncountable reasons to be grateful for’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Feroze Khan celebrates 31st birthday, says ‘have uncountable reasons to be grateful for’

Leading Pakistani actor Feroze Khan turned a year older on Monday, 12 July. The actor, who is the heartthrob of millions, has extended gratitude to his fans for their love and affection on his 31st birthday.

The Ishqiya star, who is currently essaying the lead role in Geo Entertainment's drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat, turned to his Instagram handle and shared his stunning click to thank his fans.

In the caption, he wrote, “I literally have no words to thank for the amount of Love and affection I have been given this birthday.”





“I’m 31 today and I have uncountable reasons to be grateful for.”

He further said, “I pray for every single person out there in this world struggling with their own battles. May you all succeed through this life and be able to please the ONE alone!” Yours truly, Feroze Khan”, he concluded.