'Cocktail' turns 9: Deepika Padukone admits the film changed a lot in her life
Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 13, 2021

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has come a long way since her debut to become one of the most successful actresses in the Indian film industry.

After giving back to back hit performances on big screens, the Piku actress has reflected on her unstoppable career and personal growth after 2012 hit film Cocktail.

As the blockbuster films marks nine years since its release, the Tamasha famed actress admitted about the opportunities that came her way after playing the bold and beautiful role of Veronica in the film.

“I’ve always believed that while you put a little part of yourself in every character you play, you also carry a part of that character with you forever. And therefore, Veronica will always be one of the most special characters I’ve played on screen; one that changed a lot for me professionally and impacted me personally,” she told Hindustan Times.

Deepika was seen in a totally different spectrum as Veronica in Cocktail. While she was usually known for her girl-next-door vibe, Deepika believes Veronica brought in unexpected energy.

“Yes. I would like to believe so! If a character turned out to be so successful and resonated with millions, then obviously there was something about that character that the audiences empathized with,” she added. The film managed to make a special place in people's hearts and the friendship between Deepika, Saif and Diana's on-screen characters, left many feeling relatable. Deepika's role also managed to leave an impact on her fans too.

“Therefore when I was given the script to read I assumed it was for Meera’s character (which was played by Penty). It was Iimtiaz Ali who called me up one day and requested me to re-read the script for Veronica. A couple of days later and after giving it some thought, I understood what he meant and saw what he saw. And while I had butterflies in my tummy, I also knew that I was ready for it,” Padukone said.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania and written by Imtiaz Ali, also starred Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, besides Padukone.