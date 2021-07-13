Home > Bollywood Jatin Sarna is heartbroken over Yashpal Sharma’s death: 'I wanted to meet him again' Eesha Iftikhar | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Jatin Sarna opened up about being heartbroken over the legendary cricketer Yashpal Sharma’s demise today. Jatin played Yashpal’s character in his recent movie 83, which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup when India brought the trophy home.

Jatin expressed his grief over not being able to meet with the legendary cricketer one more time before he left for his heavenly abode. The two only met a couple of times during the making of the film. Jatin recalled their time together and said:

“I met Yashpal ji three times, and wanted to meet him again to know more about him. Unfortunately, I didn’t get that time. The most important time was when I met him at the training camp in Dharamsala for seven days. Our whole team of actors was practising there.”

The 36-year-old star fondly remembered Yashpal’s curiosity in finding out who will be playing him in the film and said:

“I was very curious too, and Yashpal sir was more curious to know who is playing his part. Yashpal ji used to ask Balwinder Singh Sadhu, who was one of the members of the World Cup team, about who is playing him in the film. Sandhu ji would say, ‘Chinta mat kar, naya actor hai, he will do justice’. It became my responsibility as an actor to play the role of the living legend perfectly.”

The Sacred Games star shared that he learnt a lot from the legend in their limited time together. “I used to watch him closely, how he walks, talks, his expressions, behaviour. I looked deeply into that,” Jatin added.

83 was released last month on June 4.