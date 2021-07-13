Home > Bollywood Here's how Simran Budharup saved her Instagram account from hacking Zainab Nasir | July 13, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Here's how Simran Budharup saved her Instagram account from hacking

Actress Simran Budharup shared an incident and urged the public not to fall prey to online scams and to be cautious with sharing personal details to prevent their social media accounts from being hacked.



Pandya Store actress Simran fell for a scam but her intuition saved her in the nick of time.

Regarding the incident, Simran said, “I received a mail from Instagram of copyright. I thought I must remove such stuff from my account and for that, I clicked on the customer service number which was mentioned in that mail. That number redirected me to my Whatsapp and I messaged them that I received an e-mail like this one. They asked me to fill a form. I opened that form and there I had to fill in my username and my password. And there was a text written which said 'Not Secure'. I wrote my password but luckily that was the wrong password.”

She added, “And then I felt something fishy and I called a concerned person. That's how I saved my account from getting hacked.”

Simran continued, "If I continue to get messages on Whatsapp then I will go to Police Station to stop this chain and to prevent people from falling into this trap.”

Simran conveyed a message to the public, “People should use their brain and energy in good things. They will receive money, value and respect as well. If they continue to do this then some or the other day they are going to fall into some deep trouble.”







