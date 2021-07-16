'Zara Shahjahan speaks up against colorism: ‘it’s quite disturbing

Renowned Pakistani designer Zara Shahjahan recently launched her latest campaign and received a lot of criticism for hiring models who apparently looked like ‘maids’.

The celebrated designer took to Instagram and addressed the criticism, she wrote, “Let’s talk about these pictures. So I had a shoot in turkey. My team left a day earlier and the day me and the model had to leave, Turkey announced 15 days of quarantine. We were left with no choice but to hire models from there.”





She continued, “I tried to find girls who look south Asian and finally found these two very stunning Mexican models who flew from LA for the campaign. We were very happy, the campaign look really beautiful and we launched, but what happened after is quite disturbing.”

She added, “These pictures started getting a lot of hate. “They look like maids” is one comment which disturbed me the most. Are we these people ? Why do we want the models to be white and sultry?”

Shahjahan concluded, “Thankgod for my loyal customers who know my brand and the collection was sold out but I don’t seem to get the irritation of a lot of women to these two pictures.”