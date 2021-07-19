Home > Entertainment ‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi leaves fans gushing with his toned abs gym snap Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 19, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi leaves fans gushing with his toned abs gym snap

Famed Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrayed the iconic character of Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently left his fans stunned as he dropped his gym snap on the social media.

On Monday, the actor shared took to his Instagram handle and shared his picture in which, he can be seen flaunting his toned abs and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.

In the caption, Osman, 64, wrote, “Never say it can't be done. WORK IN PROGRESS”

The Turkish actor also thanked his fitness trainer for the guidance. “Thank you, my friend and mentor Kagan Yalaman khanyalaman for your guidance on my journey toward fitness.”

Osman Soykut, who is an avid social media user, rose to fame with his steller performance in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul.