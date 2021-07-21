Home > Bollywood What matters is your work, and fame is a by-product of that: Randeep Hooda Sakina Mehdi | July 21, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda appeared in interview and revealed that he is more interested in gaining experience rather than awards.

Hooda shared, “My job is just like anybody else. I’m in a contractual professional having contractual work. Every time you take up a contractual job, you’ve to fulfil it.”

The 44-year-old went on to say, “Apart from that job, there’s not much of an interaction with the so-called industry so to speak. I don’t crave or give a damn about the awards or recognition. The process of my work, my involvement and my ability is to give as much as I can on that particular day, and more every day.”

He added, “You learn as you grow in experience and age, like any other human being, getting a bit more empathy, (becoming) understanding of others.”

Hooda concluded, “What matters is your work, and fame is a by-product of that. One shouldn’t be too mindful of the by-product, but be mindful about work in hand. It’s not a glamorous job, at least for me.”