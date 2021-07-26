Home > Bollywood Tara Sutaria spills beans on friendship with Tiger Shroff Sakina Mehdi | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria sat down for an interview with an Indian publication and opened up on friendship with Tiger Shroff.

Sutaria shared, “With every film, the set and your co-stars become your world for a certain period of time. People tend to move on once the project wraps up, but that hasn’t been the case with Tiger and I treasure that about him. We managed to stay in touch over the years. I must say that among all my co-stars, I am the closest to Tiger.”

She added, “I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I made in the industry. We are similar in many ways.”

She further added, “Personally, I have grown and come out of my shell. I am quite chatty now in comparison to how I used to be. An industry like showbiz brings out that side of you, which you didn’t know existed in you. As for Tiger, we’ve spent a lot of time with each other and that’s how the friendship grew stronger.”

Sutaria concluded, “We are now very chatty and enjoy long conversations. In fact, we have a ball of a time on the sets of Heropanti 2 and are always cracking each other up. Well, the jokes are often lame, if a third person comes to know what we are laughing about they might think we are really silly (laughs!).”