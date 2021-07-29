Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra sends love to Olympian Simone Biles, says ‘You are truly the GOAT’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

US gymnast and Olympic winner Simone Biles has broke the headlines everywhere after she announced her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. The young gymnast has expressed that she wants to focus on her mental health as she cannot compromise on her well-being.

While Biles shocking decision has put global spotlight on mental health issues once more, her decision has been lauded by several international personalities for putting herself first.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is among the star, who applauded the young gymnast. Taking to her Instagram, the White Tiger actress penned down words of encouragement for Biles and shared a video of an interview, she did with Biles a few years ago for her YouTube series.





In her IG post, PeeCee wrote, "Role model, Champion… simonebiles I had the joy of getting to know simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self awareness."

Calling Biles the ‘GOAT’ - Greatest of All Time, the Quantico actress thanked her for normalizing that it is okay to be human. She went on to say, "Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending (love)."

The Sky Is Pink actress is currently in London, shooting her upcoming web series Citadel. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Matrix 4 and Text For You.