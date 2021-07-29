Home > Bollywood Soha Ali Khan ecstatic on being an aunt again: ‘Lovely to have a new baby in the family’ Zainab Nasir | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Soha Ali Khan expressed her feelings of delight regarding the arrival of her little nephew Jeh.



Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second child Jeh.

Soha Ali Khan has become an aunt for the fourth time and cannot stop gushing over Jeh.

In a chat with India Today, Soha said, "It is lovely to have a new baby in the family always and to see how they grow because the first year is always about a lot of firsts. So, this is always an exciting time."

With regard to her own pregnancy Soha Ali Khan revealed, "Kareena was very concerned and always asked after me and had a lot of useful things to share because it is very important to recycle things amongst new parents. Certainly, it was very useful to have someone in the family have a baby 9 months before me because I could save on lots of things. Kareena and I would often talk about the changes that our bodies went through during the pregnancy, lack of sleep and, of course, the feeling after having a baby. It was very comforting to have her around."

Soha Ali Khan is the sister of Saif Ali Khan and their children are often seen playing around together.