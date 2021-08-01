Home > Entertainment Mehwish Hayat set to play Benazir Bhutto in her biopic, says ‘the deal is signed’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mehwish Hayat set to play Benazir Bhutto in her biopic, says ‘the deal is signed’

Acclaimed Pakistani film and TV actress Mehwish Hayat is all set to play the role of Pakistan’s first and only female Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in her upcoming film.

The Load Wedding actress confirmed the news during her interview in Geo News’s program, Aik Din Geo Ke Sath. She revealed that the deal is signed.

A few years back the national award-winner actress had shown her interest in doing a biopic of the late Benazir Bhutto. When the host asked Hayat, if the news of her playing Benazir is true, she replied, “InshAllah. It is a huge subject and a very complicated one, her story is so inspirational. [I think] that our current generation and the one that is to come, need to see her contributions, struggles, progress, her life.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star added, “She was the first woman Prime Minister of the country. The world needs to know about her.”

“We have broken glass ceilings, we have broken the stereotypes, and we have been and continue to be prepared to go the extra mile, to be judged by unrealistic standards, to be held more accountable,” she wrote.

“Today would have been Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birthday. It is an ideal time to reflect on her undoubted achievements.”

"I have never really been a political person but leaving that aside there is no denying the great strides she made for women’s empowerment and equality in our country – everything we are still fighting for even today,” the actress continued.

The Actor-in-Law actress had added in her IG post that she is honored to be given the opportunity to learn about the late Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader.

“I am privileged to have been given the opportunity to research and learn more about her life and sitting here I can only reflect on so much more that could have been had she not lost her life so tragically. There was a time when she made women believe that almost anything was possible – she gave us hope and inspired us to reach for the stars.” Hayat concluded.

"The sign of a true leader is the legacy they leave behind and the reverence with which the people remember her irrespective of party allegiances,” the starlet further wrote. She was a truly remarkable woman and I look forward to giving life to her story soon.”

Meanwhile, Bhutto’s eldest daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari had announced to take action against the makers of the biopic as she tweeted that "no consent from her (Benazir's) living heirs/children was sought."

On the work front, Hayat will be seen next in Humayun Saeed’s London Nahi Jaunga.