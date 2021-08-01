Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon shares experience of working with Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’ Sakina Mehdi | August 01, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon appeared in an interview and talked about her working experience with co-star Prabhas in upcoming film Adipurush.

Sanon shared, "It’s a really fresh pairing and it is looking really nice is what I can tell you. He is a humble person, and very chilled, and easy to work with. I missed him in the last schedule. I was shooting with Saf. In the next schedule, in August I am going to see him soon."

Kriti added, "For Adipurush, my director (Om Raut) is very sorted and he has taken care of everything. We are being true to facts, we are being true to the sentiments of people. He is written it, he has also a done a lot of research. He is also someone who respects and values religion a lot.”

She further added, “When I read the script or read the scenes, they are written in a very respectable manner, keeping everyone's sentiment in mind. When I perform, I have to make sure, I keep the character within certain boundaries. I cannot go all out. I can’t change the way the character is perceived. As an actor, I can play a little within the boundaries I have gotten and stay true to the spirit of the character.”