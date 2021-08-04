Home > Bollywood When Akshay Kumar watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black at Amba cinema Web Desk | August 04, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

When Akshay Kumar watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black at Amba cinema

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is touching on interesting memories from his childhood.

The actor, who is currently working on the post-production of upcoming film Bell Bottom, says that he watched Amitabh Bachchan's Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) in black.

"I have a lot of memories attached to theatres in Delhi," began Akshay.

"I was born in Chandni Chowk, where several movie theatres are located, including Delite Cinema. I had watched several movies there. I remember watching Amar Akbar Anthony in the theatre by buying a ticket in black... it was raining heavily that day but I wanted to watch that film at any cost.

He added," Being a cinema lover, it was extremely important for me to watch that film. I failed to get a ticket to a theatre nearby my locality... so I had to go to Amba cinema where I watched Amar Akbar Anthony in black," Akshay told a media outlet during the launch of Bell Bottom trailer.



The actor continued to say that he would never forget the experience and always cherish the movie.

"Some films always remain alive in your memory and for me, Amar Akbar Anthony is one such movie which will be cherished by me always," he added.

