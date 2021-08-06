Home > Bollywood ‘Dil Chahta Hai’: Preity Zinta’s film marks 20 years Zainab Nasir | August 06, 2021 Share

‘Dil Chahta Hai’: Preity Zinta’s film marks 20 years

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recalled old times as Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years.



Preity essayed the role of Shalini in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, Preity said, "This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai'. I remember Farhan telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be part of it."

She added, "A few months later, we signed on for 'Dil Chahta Hai' and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I'm so proud of the film we made.”

Preity concluded, "I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days.”

The Hindi cinema will celebrate its two decade run by running flashbacks from the film on August 10.