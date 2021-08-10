Divya Agarwal looks forward to ‘Bigg Boss’ as she steps out of grief Zainab Nasir | August 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Divya Agarwal looks forward to ‘Bigg Boss’ as she steps out of grief

Actress Divya Agarwal opened up on the tough times she faced last year as she lost her father and highlighted her journey in Bigg Boss in a recent interview.



For those unversed, Divya was the first contestant to take part in the reality TV show Big Boss.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Divya said, “In past reality show, I have had love connections. This time it won’t be there because I am quite happy with the person that I am with (blushes). It will just be about this person who is always happy and always over the top. I think that is the reason why they chose me as the first contestant. Perhaps they knew the kind of person I am... OTT. Now my fans are going to see me cooking, live every day, 24x7. They are going to love it.”

She added, “If you are in it, go all out. I will use saam-daam-dand-bhed, and you guys are going to be entertained throughout. I am not going to refrain myself when I am angry. As for my anger, I have been loud on previous shows. But now I will use silence. I will just look into the eyes and that silence will scare the sh*** out of everyone.”

Recalling her tough days, Divya said, “I lost my father to Covid last year. I think life has taught me a lot. Now, I just want to break free, have fun and be happy. I want to have my freedom back. I lost my father but this time (as she starts her Bigg Boss OTT journey) he is going to be with me, in the house.”