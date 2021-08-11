‘Shershaah’: Sidharth Malhotra expresses deep connection with film Zainab Nasir | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘Shershaah’: Sidharth Malhotra expresses deep connection with film

Actor Sidharth Malhotra revealed the reasons regarding why the army movie Shershaah was very close to his heart and taught him many lessons.



For those unversed, Sidharth’s father was in the Indian navy and his grandfather also dedicated his life in fighting for his home country as part of theIndo-China war of 1962.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sidharth Malhotra said, “My grandfather got injured while at the war and took an early retirement. My father is an army brat and he has seen my grandfather serve. He’s just happy that one of his sons has become a pretend army soldier if not a real one and is playing this amazing heroic character.”

He continued, “My father knows what sacrifices one has to make to serve for their country. He’s really looking forward to the film. I also hope Captain Batra’s family thinks that I’ve done justice to his story. That’s the only review I’m waiting for and nervous about.”

Sidharth wishes for a positive review on his character enactment.

Malhotra explained, “I don’t think one film can make or break me as an actor. My trajectory has taught me that my highs are short-lived and so are the lows. I believe in putting my best foot forward in a film. But when it comes to Shershaah, maybe I’ve given slightly more of my life to it.”

The Ek Villain actor signed off by saying, “We’ve taken some cinematic liberties but 90% of it is authentic. As an actor, I didn’t want to render certain dialogues in the most obvious, commercial sense. We were also very cautious about not diving into any political aspect.”