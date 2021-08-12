Lara Dutta talks about potential backlash for playing Indira Gandhi in ‘Bell Bottom’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 12, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Soon after Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his much-awaited spy-thriller film Bell Bottom, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch of glimpse of the upcoming drama film. However, more than the engaging trailer of the film that has left everyone stunned, it is actress Lara Dutta’s unrecognizable transformation that has grabbed massive attention.

B Town starlet Lara Dutta, who will be seen as former prime minister Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, took fans by surprise when she revealed at the film’s trailer launch event that she was the one behind the prosthetics all along.

Undoubtedly, most of the fans, initially, didn't recognize that the actor playing Indira Gandhi was non-other than Lara.

While some praised her massive transformation for the look, there were others who criticized the actress for playing a political figure.

The Chalo Dilli actress was recently asked about potential backlash for playing a political figure. In an interview with Indian media outlet SpotboyE, Lara said that, “It’s impossible to keep everybody happy all the time. Even if I want to, I can’t do that."

She added, "Of course, I knew that I am paying an iconic, historical figure who is admired and revered very much in the history. Bell Bottom’s story is inspired from a true incident that occurred during her tenure, and we have taken some cinematic liberty, but to play a character that people know so well and feel a connection to, it definitely adds a huge responsibility to make it believable.”

Lara admitted that it was challenging to depict the former Prime Minister's 'poise, grace, and command' on screen and that the goal was to be as authentic as possible. Later, she gave fans a peek inside the makeup process for the film.





Bell Bottom, starring Akshay, Huma Qureshi and others, is slated for an August 19 release in theatres.